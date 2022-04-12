He was smart – Kwame Sefa Kayi praises Fabio Gama for penalty in Hearts game

Asante Kotoko player, Fabio Gama

Host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Kwame Sefa Kayi has described Brazilian player Fabio Gama as a smart player due to how he won Asante Kotoko a penalty against Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League match.



Asante Kotoko were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute in their Super Clash against Hearts of Oak after Fabio Gama went down in the box. Cameroonian attacker, Franck Etouga slotted it home to give Kotoko a win over Hearts of Oak.



The decision to award the penalty to Kotoko became the topic of discussion by football fans who watched the match.



But reacting to the penalty decision, Kwame Sefa Kayi disclosed that the Brazilian midfielder deserves to be credited for his effort.

Despite stating that the penalty was a soft and controversial, the Peace FM presenter noted that Gama was aware of his opponent and took advantage of that.



“As for this penalty… it is doubtful. But give the Kotoko player credit. He was aware he was in the 18-yard box, so when it happened like that he fell and raised his hands,” Kwame Sefa Kayi said.







Giving his verdict on the penalty, sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah said, “Initially when Gama faked the Hearts of Oak player, I thought he was brought down but when I watched the replay, his hand was only behind him and he gave him a tap on the head.”







Hearts of Oak have meanwhile written to the Ghana Football Association to protest the performance of referee Kennedy Paddy.