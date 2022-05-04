0
Menu
Sports

He will be an excellent addition to my team - FC Cincinnati 2 coach reacts to Salim Adams signing

9ADB9465 64B6 4D0A 8D09 98648F2C7D37 300x169.webp Salim Adams

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of FC Cincinnati 2, Tyrone Marshall has indicated that he believes Ghanaian teenager Salim Adams will be an excellent addition to his team.

The American club on Tuesday evening announced the signing of the talented teenager from Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak on loan for the 2022 football season in the USA.

Speaking on the arrival of the midfielder, Coach Tyrone Marshall said he is over the moon.

According to the coach, he admires the quality of the 18-year old and has no doubt his arrival will strengthen his squad.

“I’m excited to welcome Salim to FC Cincinnati. He’s a promising midfielder who will be an excellent addition to our group and to the environment we’re trying to create,” Coach Tyron Marshall said.

At FC Cincinnati 2, Salim Adams will aim to make a mark in order to secure a permanent move that could see him go on to play for the top-flight side of the American club.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet