'He will help us at some stage' - Milovan Rajevac on Mohammed Kudus' inclusion in AFCON squad

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has explained the reason for including unfit Mohammed Kudus in his final AFCON squad despite his unavailability.

Kudus has been out since picking an injury in Ghana's World Cup qualifier against South Africa on November 14, 2021.



However, the Serbian trainer believes that the 21-year-old Ajax star can still play a role at some stage of the competition.



"For this competition we can register more than 23 players, which is usual. We can go up to 28. We all know the quality of Mohammed Kudus and he is definitely the future of Ghana and African football. He plays for a strong team, Ajax and we know how much he can contribute to the team so we are ready to wait for him," he said.

Mohammed Kudus has started training and has been part of Ajax's mid-season camping in Portugal.



"He can help us at some stage when we feel he is fit and can help us because he has the quality and we want to have him around and it is a big competition," continued the Ghana coach.



"We will monitor the situation about his injury, his start to training and we will see when he is fit, he has the ability to make the difference and we will wait."