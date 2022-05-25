0
Menu
Sports

‘He would be a big loss’ – England U-21 boss on Tariq Lamptey switching allegiance to Ghana

Ed04948c 4c4c 4902 9ce1 A1bebde25320 Tariq Lamp Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

England U-21 boss Lee Carsley says it will be a big loss if Tariq Lamptey decides to play for Ghana.

The 21-year-old was expected to be selected for the Young Lions' upcoming four Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo, and Slovenia.

Lamptey, who has capped two times for the England youth side has decided to sit out the match as he decides on his international future.

But Lee Carsley who sees Lamptey as an important player for European country says it will be a big loss if he decides not to play for England.

Young Lions boss Lee Carsley revealed: “There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that.

“But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that.

“We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well

“It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”

Lamptey has had several "good conversations" with Carsley about the situation, and Carsley believes senior manager Gareth Southgate has also spoken with the Albion right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, James Justin, Kyle Walker-Peters, Tino Livramento, and others are among England's options in this position.

Carsley added: “I’ve definitely got to give him a bit of space now. We’ve got a squad of players there that are desperate to play for England.

“I wouldn’t want to leave one out to bring one in that’s unsure, I don’t think that’s fair.

“But the opposite to that is Tariq is a big player for us and we see a real future for him within the pathway, so I’ll definitely be going back to him.

“He would be a big loss. We do have some really good right-backs but that doesn’t mean we should become blasé about our players.

“We see Tariq as an important player for not potentially only the senior team but the 21s as well.”

Lamptey had a decent campaign, making 30 appearances and recording two assists.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: