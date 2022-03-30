0
Heartbroken Nigerians cry after Ghana overpowered Super Eagles to qualify for World Cup

Super Eagles Ss Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Jollof derby is over as the Black Stars will carry the flag of Ghana onto the global stage after picking one of Africa's five slots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nigerians were heartbroken as the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup for the 7th time after drawing 1-1 with the Black Stars at the M. K Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.

And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.

The defeat hasn't gone down well with the Nigerian fans on social media as majority of them have blamed their head coach Augustine Eguavoen for his lack of game management which cost them the game.

Others have also blamed their players for not pulling their weight against the Black Stars in front of their home fans.

