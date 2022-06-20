Hearts 1-4 RTU: Phobians dragged through the mud in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United dragged Accra Hearts of Oak through the mud in the streets of Accra on the final day of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season on Sunday afternoon.

The Pride of the North mesmerized the former champions with a whopping 4-1 win at the Accra Sports stadium to survive relegation on the final day of the campaign with scintillating performances.



Real Tamale United FC was in a need of a win to avoid relegation from the top-flight league after their return to the big Boys table this season.



Hearts of Oak struck first through Suraj Seidu in the 9th minute but the visitors equalized in the 19th minute through Roland Frimpong’s header to make it 1-1.



Captain David Abagna made the score 2-1 for the visitors in the 30th minute from the spot before Frimpong grabbed his brace eight minutes later.

On the 76th minute mark of the match, the visitors scored their fourth goal to beat the Rainbow Boys 4-1.



RTU amassed 41 points after the win thus avoiding relegation after their emphatic win.



Hearts of Oak failed to finish in the Top 4 as they finished sixth on the league table after suffering their biggest defeat of the season.



Hearts of Oak will play Bechem United FC next week Sunday evening at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for a chance to win the trophy.