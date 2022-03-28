Hearts 2 (8-7) 2 Elmina Sharks: ‘Champions’ book last-8 spot with breathtaking victory over Fearsome Sharks

MTN FA CUP champions Accra Hearts of Oak SC are through the last eight stage of the 2021-22 edition with a breathtaking victory over the Fearsome Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

Hearts were on the verge of elimination but the Villain, Richmond Ayi turned things around to become a hero on the night following an explosive display during penalty shoot-outs.



The Phobians started the game well and took the lead when Sulley Muntari’s inch-perfect cross was headed by Isaac Mensah but straight into Joseph Essam’s hands following a flick from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The hosts finally took a deserving lead with legend Muntari’s excellent cross from the corner kick finding it way to Mensah’s path who headed home beautifully to break the deadlock of the match.



Elmina Sharks came back from the break stronger and scored the equalizer in just two minutes from the break through Ishmael Antwi after Muntari’s mistake in midfield.



Muntari inside the 57th minute, unleashed a pile driver from way out but missed the post by some inches.

On the 77th minute, the Fearsome Sharks astonishingly scored again to snatch the lead for the first time in the game. Who else? Ishmael Antwi who scored to mark his brace of the night.



Substitute, Patrick Razak was brought down in the box and won the Rainbow Boys a penalty; fellow substitute, Kofi Kordzi stepped and converted nicely to get Hearts of Oak back on level.



The game ended 2-2 after ten minutes of additional.



Elmina Sharks had the opportunity to score the winning penalty four times but it’s the Phobians who are through to the quarterfinals of the MTN FA Cup after winning 8-7 on penalties following heroics from Richmond Ayi.



