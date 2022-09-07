2
Menu
Sports

Hearts' Afriyie Barnieh reacts to Ghana call up for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

FB IMG 1662472177880?resize=720%2C375&ssl=1 Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has reacted to his Black Stars call up ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

Ghana will face powerhouse Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before taking on Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.

Ahead of the games, coach Otto Addo has announced a 29-man squad including Barnieh who excelled with the Black Galaxies team.

Reacting to his call up, “Super excited and thankful to be named in the Black Stars team for the nation’s September friendlies

Wouldn’t be possible without the continues support from you the fans. Thank you

The Goal is Qatar” he posted on Facebook.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: