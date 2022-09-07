Hearts' Afriyie Barnieh reacts to Ghana call up for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has reacted to his Black Stars call up ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.
Ghana will face powerhouse Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before taking on Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.
Ahead of the games, coach Otto Addo has announced a 29-man squad including Barnieh who excelled with the Black Galaxies team.
Reacting to his call up, “Super excited and thankful to be named in the Black Stars team for the nation’s September friendlies
Wouldn’t be possible without the continues support from you the fans. Thank you
The Goal is Qatar” he posted on Facebook.
