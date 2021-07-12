Hearts Captain excited with the end of league drought

Fatawu Mohammed, Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak

Source: GNA

Fatawu Mohammed, Captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, is excited the club has ended the 12-year trophy drought after winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The Captain has been very instrumental for the team leading the charge with the Phobians currently four clear points off their arch-rivals Kotoko with a game left.



According to Captain Fatawu, the start of the season was a difficult one but they were able to overcome their setbacks and it had paid off as they are now champions.



Speaking in a post-match presser after their 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals, Fatawu said: "Things were not going well when we started the season but that is football, you can start well but not end well likewise the vice versa.

“We would enjoy this moment even though there is still one match to be played. We look to finishing off well against WAFA and that is when the celebrations would really start.



"I am overly excited because the trophy drought has been too long between 11-12 years and the fans were eager for the team to win something. So I'm happy about leading the team to break the deadlock and making history for the club."



Hearts have the chance to win the double this season as they have secured a spot in the quarter-finals of this year's MTN FA Cup.