Hearts/Kotoko clash: Respect referee's decisions - May 9 Referee to fans

Retired referee, Jacob Wilson Sey, has admonished supporters who will attend Sunday’s super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko to respect the decisions of the referee to ensure a peaceful game.

Wilson Sey, who officiated the May 9 clash game which led to the worst football disaster in Ghana’s history with over 150 deaths at the Accra Sports Stadium, said the revival of the two giant clubs is good for the local league.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Friday, Mr. Wilson Sey, said: “I’ll plead with spectators to be patient because they do not have the advantages of playbacks and I’ll advise referees not to be at least 10 meters away from the ball to have a clear view.”



Both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are tied at the top of the league table with 56 points with two sides separated on goal difference. The winner of Sunday’s game will have a better chance at winning the league with only three games remaining.

The FA has revealed that soldiers will be deployed to the stadium for the 3 pm kickoff to ensure discipline due to the high stakes of the game.



Hearts on Thursday beat Legon Cities by two goals to one with Kotoko Karela on Wednesday by the same score line. Both teams are yet to lose in the last 10 games.



