Hearts, Kotoko fans clash over who has unveiled the best kits for the season

Hearts Kotoko Jersey 098765.png Kotoko home kit (L), Hearts home kit (R)

Sat, 10 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of Ghana's two most glamorous clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, have clashed on social media over who has unveiled the best kits for the season.

Kotoko supporters believed their kit, designed by the Italian sportswear company Errea, is superior to that of Hearts of Oak, which was designed by the popular sportswear company Umbro. While Hearts supporters argue that theirs is the best.

Asante Kotoko unveiled its new kits on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The home kit is predominantly red with white sleeves and neck, while the away kit is green with black sleeves and neck.

Hearts' new jersey, on the other hand, was unveiled on Friday, September 9, 2022. The home and away kits were designed to commemorate the club's 111th anniversary.

The club was founded on November 11, 1911, and will celebrate its 111th anniversary in November 2022. As a result, both the home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeper's kits, feature shades of the club's trophies.

On the back of the unveiling, fans of both teams have been defending the beauty of their respective jerseys.

Below is the heated debate between the fans of the two clubs on social media





























EE/BB
