Hearts-Kotoko game will decide Ghana Premier League winner – Opoku Nti

Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Opoku Nti

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Opoku Nti, believes that the tie between the Porcupine Warriors and Accra Hearts of Oak will decide the winner of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians are level on points with sworn rivals Asante Kotoko (53) with 5 games to end the season.



The two most glamourous clubs in the country will battle it out on matchday 31 of the domestic top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium next week.



According to Opoku Nti, the tie between the two most glamourous clubs in the country will decide the winner of the 2020/21 league season.

“The winner of the league will depend on the match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak because anyone who wins will take the lead and if one takes the lead, it will be difficult for the second-placed team to catch up.”



“That is why Kotoko and Hearts matches are very important,” he said.