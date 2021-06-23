Hearts-Kotoko game won’t decide GPL winner - Ex-Kotoko supporters’ chief

Former Asante Kotoko supporters’ chairman, Kwaku Amponsah has said that their game against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 27, 2021, won’t decide the winner of the Ghana Premier League.

The two most glamourous clubs will square off on matchday 31 of the domestic top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game many have touted as a title decider.



But according to Kwaku Amponsah, the said game will not decide who wins the league.



“Hearts of Oak and Kotoko match will not determine the league winner. Matches involve Hearts and Kotoko can go to either side but Kotoko will definitely win the league,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will take on Karela United in matchday 30 of the league this afternoon.



