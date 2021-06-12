Hearts, Kotoko may buy matches to end league title drought - Coach Ibrahim Sunday fears

Coach, Alhaji Ibrahim Sunday

Former Ghanaian footballer and coach, Alhaji Ibrahim Sunday, says that the struggle between two of the country’s top clubs, Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak, to end their long wait for the Ghana Premier League title presents to both teams an opportunity to engage in match buying.

The Ghana Premier League is gradually coming to an end as all teams have just 6 more games.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are both tied at the top of the table with 50 points.



However, it is the Rainbow boys who have the upper hand as they have a Goal Difference of 19 against Kotoko’s 16.



Coach Ibrahim Sunday fears that either of the two clubs may succumb to the temptation of buying matches to boost their chances of winning the trophy which has eluded them, at least since 2015.



“It is not too good. I fear that if it remains like this, with only goal average, one team can really buy their way at the last minute to score more goals against their opponent. It has happened before and it can happen again,” the former Kumasi Asante Kokoto coach told UniversSports

He has urged both teams to be fair.



“If they should be fair, they should play fairly and win their matches as usual and not buy matches or goals from other teams. But it has been an interesting season this time,” he added.



Medeama Sporting Club and Great Olympics are placed 3rd and 4th respectively on the table and are hoping to clinch the title.



Medeama has garnered 45 points with Great Olympics scoring 45 after 28 games each.