Hearts, Kotoko name starting teams for President's Cup

Kotoko Hearts Hearts of Oak defender, Dennis Korsah; Kotoko forward, George Mfegue

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have named their respective line-ups for the 2022 edition of the President's Cup at the Accra Sports stadium.

Hearts coach, Samuel Boadu, has made no chances in the team that drew one-all against Legon Cities on matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh, has made one change in his lineup that won 2-0 against Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium as Mudasiru Salifu replaces injured Richmond Lamptey.

The president's cup is a one-off fixture played annually in honour of the sitting president of the Republic of Ghana.

Therefore, Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo will be in attendance to witness the match and also present the trophy to the winner.

The match is set at 18:00 GMT kick time.

Hearts of Oak lineup:

Richard Attah (GK); Fatawu Mohammed (C), Mohammed Alhassan, Robert Addo Sowah, Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah; Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Salim Adams, Sulley Ali Muntari: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kwadwo Obeng Jr, Isaac Mensah.

Asante Kotoko lineup:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK); Augustine Agyapong, Abdul Ganiu Ismail (C), Mubarik Yussif, Ibrahim Imoro; Sheriff Mohammed, Mudasiru Salifu, Justice Blay, Richmond Nii Lamptey; Georges Mfegue Omgba, Franck Mbella Etouga.

