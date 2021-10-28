Hearts, Kotoko target good start in 2021/22 Ghana Premier League opener

Ghana Premier League

Source: GNA

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) is set to get underway this Friday with 18 teams battling it out for the coveted trophy.

Perhaps the GH¢250,000 cash prize for the league winners could spark up the competitiveness of this year's league as the clubs go in search of the ultimate.



Asante Kotoko who have won the GPL a record 24 times would be looking to put aside the disappointment of last season and start this season's campaign on a bright note as they face Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Asante Kotoko have a new outlook on their playing body with the inclusion of some promising talents including Cameroonian duo Franck Thiery and Omgba Rodrigue.



New Kotoko gaffer Prosper Nartey Ogum has really beefed up his squad for this season making 16 signings so far, the most in the league thus far.



Despite not winning any of three pre-season friendly matches in Dubai, Kotoko finished up their pre-season friendly with an impressive 6-0 victory over PAC Academy.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak have already tasted some competitive football this season having exited from the CAF Champions League after being annihilated by Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.



Hearts would look to put the disastrous defeat aside as they face off against familiar regional opponent Legon Cities who made some impressive signings for the season.



Legon Cities Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has recruited the likes of former Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi, Michel Otoo, Mohammed Rashid, Croster Obour Adu, among others.



Hearts on the other hand have maintained a core of their treble-winning season with marksman Kofi Kordzi rejoining the Phobians with the likes of Enock Asuboanteng, Isaac Agyenim Boateng, Salim Adams joining the Phobians.



Premier League newcomers Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions would be hoping to at least maintain their GPL status and would start their campaign against Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks respectively.

Real Tamale United will be making a comeback to the GPL after an eight-year absence and would kick start their campaign against Accra Great Olympics at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday.



King Faisal who narrowly escaped relegation last year would kick start their campaign against Academy Boys West African Football Academy at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Below is the full fixture list:



Accra: Accra Lions vs Elmina Sharks (Friday)



Accra: Dreams vs Asante Kotoko (Saturday)

Accra: Hearts vs Legon Cities (Sunday)



Tamale: RTU vs Great Olympics (Sunday)



Bechem: Bechem United vs Medeama (Sunday)



Bibiani: Gold Stars vs Berekum Chelsea (Sunday)



Kumasi: King Faisal vs WAFA (Sunday)

Aiyinase: Karela United vs Aduana Stars (Sunday)



Techiman: Eleven Wonders vs AshantiGold SC (Sunday)