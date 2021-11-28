Hearts Oak host JS Saoura - Find out all the stats about Ghanaian clubs vs Algerian clubs

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak face JS Saoura in Confederations Cup

Hearts of Oak the only Ghanaian club to eliminate an Algerian side



Sekondi Hasaacas, the first Ghanaian side to play Algerian club



Hearts of Oak lock horns with JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday, November 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians hope to win in the first leg encounter of the final preliminary round that is set at 3 PM kick-off.



Although it is the first time both teams are going head-to-head, this is not the first time a Ghanaian side will face a team from Algeria.



Local football historian, Bright Yeboag Taylor, of Angel Broadcasting Network, has put together all the statistics between clubs from the two countries.



According to the stats, Hearts of Oak are the only Ghanaian side to have eliminated an Algerian side.



Find out more below

ALGERIAN CLUBS VS GHANAIAN CLUBS HEAD-TO-HEAD SINCE 1980.



Total matches played - 36



Algerian Clubs wins - 18



Goals scored - 53



Ghanaian clubs wins - 10



Goals scored - 32



Drawn games - 8



MEETINGS IN GHANA

Total matches played - 18



Ghanaian clubs wins - 10



Goals scored - 24



Algerian clubs wins - 3



Goals scored - 14



Draw games - 5



MEETINGS IN ALGERIA



Total matches played - 18

Algerian clubs wins - 15



Goals scored - 39



Ghanaian clubs wins - 0



Goals scored - 8



Drawn games - 3



Ghanaian Clubs have been able to eliminate Algerian opponents just once. That was Accra Hearts of Oak in 1982 against USK Algiers in the Quarter-finals of the Cup Winners Cup. That was under the stewardship of Coach Ben Koffie.



Dr Abbey was the Interim Management Chairman of Hearts of Oak after the resignation of Mr Tommy Thompson.



1st Leg

USK Algiers 2-1 Hearts of Oak



2nd leg



Hearts of Oak 2-0 USM Algiers



Robert Hammond scored all the goals for Hearts of Oak