Hearts, Oly to participate in Aquinas SHS Anniversary fundraising gala

Logos of Accra Hearts of Oak (left) and Great Olympics

Source: GNA

Double Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak and Wonder Club, Accra Great Olympics are set to participate in the Aquinas Senior High School 70th Anniversary Fundraising football gala on Saturday, October 16.

Mr. John Amuzu, President of the school’s Old Students Association (Old Tom) who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the two premier league clubs would be joined by the school’s team, the Staff Team, and the Old Tom’s Team to vie for honours.



He said there would also be fun activities such as Tug-of-Peace, Scrabble, Playing Cards, Table Tennis, Kid’s Corner, and Bouncy Castle.



Mr. Amuzu announced that the students are to pay GHc5.00, Adults would pay GHc10.00, VIP goes for GHC50.00 while Vendors pay GHC100.00 for the match.

He said the money would go into the school’s 70th-anniversary project which is the construction of a 3,000 seating capacity Assembly Hall.



St Mary’s Old Students Association would take on Accra Girls Old Students Association in the curtain-raiser.



Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra is the Special Guest of Honour.