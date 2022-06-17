1
Hearts and Kotoko miss as no Ghanaian team makes top 50 Africa club ranking

NJK File Photo

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly-crowned Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko and rivals Accra Hearts of Oak, failed to make the top 50 ranking of clubs in Africa. 

The Ghanaian giants have struggled to make an impact on the continent in recent times, hence the reason for their absence in the 50 best clubs in Africa.

The ranking is dominated by clubs from North Africa following their stupendous performances in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The current ranking takes into retrospect the last five years with the index is based on each side's performance in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who lost the CAF Champions League final to Wydad Casablanca a fortnight ago, sit top of the list with the Moroccan giants behind them.

CAF Confederation Cup winner RS Berkane make the top five alongside Tunisian outfit Esperance.

Mamelodi Sundown sit sixth with TP Mazembe, Zamalek, Pyramids and Star of the Sahel completing the top 10.

Here are the top 50 teams in Africa according to CAF, as per Foot Africa:

Al Ahly (Egypt)Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)Raja Casablanca (Morocco)RS Berkane (Morocco)Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)TP Mazembe (DRC)

Zamalek (Egypt)Pyramids (Egypt)Star of the Sahel (Tunisia)Orlando Pirates (South Africa)Horoya AC (Guinea)Petro de Luanda (Angola)Simba SC (Tanzania)ES Setif (Algeria)CR Belouizdad (Algeria)JS Kabylie (Algeria)Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)Al-Hilal (Sudan)

Al-Masry (Egypt)CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)AS Vita Club (DRC)Enyimba (Nigeria)Al-Ahli Tripoli (Libya)Cotton Sport (Cameroon)MC Algiers (Algeria)Hassania Agadir (Morocco)Al Ittihad (Libya)AmaZulu (South Africa)Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)Al-Merrikh (Sudan)

JS Saoura (Algeria)Zanaco (Zambia)ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)Nkana (Zambia)AS Otoho (Congo-Brazzaville)Al-Nasr (Libya)ZESCO United (Zambia)CS Constantine (Algeria)Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)USM Algiers (Algeria)Enugu Rangers (Niger)FC Platinum (Zimbabwe)​​Gor Mahia (Kenya)Teungueth FC (Senegal)Club Africain (Tunisia)Lobi Stars (Nigeria)Djoliba (Mali)

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
