Hearts and Medeama Premier League clash back on after Minister intervened

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s sports Mustapha Usif has intervened and reversed the decision to postpone the highly-anticipated Ghana Premier League clash between leaders Accra Hearts of Oak and Medeama.

The move by the minister came just minutes after the National Sports Authority (NSA), the body in charge of the management of the Accra Sports Stadium, announced the postponement of the match citing renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Honourable Mustapha Usif was called to intervene in the matter after the GFA and the two clubs were informed of the last minute decision to call off the game because of the repairs at the stadium.



The match will now go ahead as scheduled at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday after Saturday’s decision drew the anger of the two teams and the GFA who complained to the higher authority.



The minister then ordered the NSA to halt its decision in the interest of the smooth running of the exciting league season which is almost coming to an end.

According to the NSA the match was called-off due to renovation works ongoing at the Accra Sports stadium.



The stadium is undergoing some minor repairs which started on June 10 and will be finished on June 14, 2021.



The Accra Sports Stadium has been under pressure this season serving as home to five clubs.