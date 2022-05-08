Hearts' anthem is the 'Biggest Song' in Ghana - Kwesi Arthur declares

Kwesi Arthur is a known supporter of the Phobians

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur says Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak SC’s anthem is the biggest thing to ever happen in Ghana.

The hitmaker revealed that he has been a fan of the 2000 CAF Champions League winners since childhood and still supports the the Rainbow Boys.



Asked whether if he will compose a song for the club, he stated that Hearts of Oak’s current song or anthem is the biggest in the country.



“Hearts of Oak already have a song. I don’t think there would be any song that will ever beat it. It’s a very spiritual song”, he told Happy FM.



“I have been a Hearts of Oak fan since young. We grew up in Tema Community 9. My dad supports Kotoko but in the area that I lived whenever Hearts of Oak is playing the vibe was something.

“I am not an active supporter but I still support it in my heart. Am ever ready to attend their games”, he added.



The young rapper recently released his long-awaited debut album, ‘Son of Jacob’, on the 22nd of April.



He featured acts like Teni, Vic Mensa, Joeboy, Adekunle Gold, and NSG, among others.