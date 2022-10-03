5
Hearts appoint former Kotoko assistant David Ocloo as stop-gap coach

Mon, 3 Oct 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana Premier League giant Accra Hearts of Oak SC have officially confirmed the appointment of David Ocloo as an interim coach.

The Phobians have release a statement to confirm that the former Liberty Professionals FC gaffer has joined the club.

Hearts sacked their head coach Samuel Boadu and his backroom staff after three winless games in the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season.

He was the deputy coach for the Porcupine Warriors in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season under Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Full Statement Below:

