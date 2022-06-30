1
Hearts assistant coach Hamza Obeng lauds Sulley Muntari's impact at the club

Thu, 30 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Hamza Obeng, has praised veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari for his professionalism since joining the club.

According to Obeng, the former AC Milan and Inter star led an exemplary life in camp which was worth emulating by the young ones.

Muntari helped the club with the MTN FA Cup over the weekend.

"Sulley Muntari has brought great impact in the league and not only but especially Accra Hearts of Oak. He is a star as we know but his life is so good to copy," Hamza Obeng told Akoma 87.9 FM.

"He always report to training as soon as it schedule. He comes to training early as possible to start before all the team arrived. I will encourage the Ghana Premier League teams to push for one star in their team because of what Sulley has showed to us. Sulley is a serene person who acts as normal players in the team.

The assistant coach added: "He handles the players for us when coaches are not around, encourage, inspire and motivate them when needed as well as disciplines them when they are wrong in rightful manner."

"Due to his experience in world football, he corrects us and make us calm when we are angry at the players during training and when we lost a game."

