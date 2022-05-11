Hearts babies: Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko SC was previously called Rainbow FC in 1924

Accra Hearts of Oak pride themselves as the biggest and the most successful club in Ghana after winning every trophy there is to win for an African team except the FIFA Club World Cup.



Though this claim is hugely contested by their rivals Asante Kotoko who have more Champions League and Ghana Premier League trophies than the Phobians, the greatness of Hearts of Oak goes beyond their trophies and their existence which has lasted over a century.



The Phobians normally boast about being the greatest because some clubs in the Ghana Premier came through them as the owners of the clubs were supporters of the Oaktree.



Even the formation of their greatest rival, Asante Kotoko was also inspired by Accra Hearts of Oak in the colonial era.



Today, we look at some Ghanaian clubs who came from Accra Hearts of Oak or their owners/founders had affiliations with the "continental club masters" before they formed their own teams.

Asante Kotoko



Tracing the history of the record holders of the Ghana Premier League to the colonial days, the founder of Asante Kotoko, Opanin Kwasi Kuma according to historians formed the club as a replica of Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.



In 1924, Opanin Kwasi Kuma drove the Colonel Ross to go and watch a match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Standfast FC for the 'Guggisberg Shield//Cup' where Hearts of Oak won the match by 2-1 and he also decided to form a club in his native town Kumasi upon returning to the Ashanti Kingdom for Christmas holidays in the same year.



He gathered the area boys in the Kumasi metropolis and gradually formed a football club which he named Kumasi Rainbow FC in 1924 because, Accra Hearts of Oak, the club he had admired in the capital city had the rainbow colours in their flag.



So after the club had undergone several changes for more than 10 years, The 'Achepemehene' ( A sub-chief in the Ashanti Kingdom) appealed to Nana Agyeman Prempeh, the ruler to form a football club so they can use the club to showcase the emblem of the Kingdom because there were no wars for them to showcase their great power and they decided to use Kwasi Kuma's Kumasi Rainbow FC and on Friday, August 31, 1935, the club was renamed from Mighty Atoms to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC.

Dreams FC



Just like the founder of Asante Kotoko who formed the club because of his admiration for the Phobians, the owner of Dreams Football Club also came from the Accra Hearts of Oak family.



Unlike Opanin Kwasi Kuma who just admired the Phobians from afar, Dreams FC owner Kurt Okraku actually held a position in Accra Hearts of Oak during the early stages of his career as a football administrator.



Kurt Okraku officially served in Accra Hearts of Oak when he was appointed as the Communications and Marketing Director in 2006.



He went ahead to form his club in 2009 after serving Accra Hearts of Oak for close to two years. Dreams FC was formed in 2009 and was promoted to the Division One League in 2014 and currently plays in the Ghana Premier League.

Their owner Kurt Okraku is now the leader of Ghana Football after winning the 2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential elections.



Medeama SC



Medeama Sporting Club formally known as Kessben FC was founded in 2002 by a staunch Asante Kotoko fan called Kwabena Kesse and the team used to play their home games at Abrankese Stadium in Abrankese, Ashanti Region, also known as Anane Boateng Stadium between.



But in 2011, the ownership of the club changed and the Phobianns took over. Moses Armah 'Parker' is a Ghanaian businessman and a known Accra Hearts of Oak supporter reportedly bought the club for $600,000and renamed it Medeama SC. Moses Armah 'Parker' also changed the location of the club from the Ashanti Region to the West of Ghana.



Hearts of Lions

Just like Medeama SC, Hearts of Lions also changed hands from the founder to a different owner after the takeover in 2014 but the name of the club didn't change.



Hearts of Lions, the club which was formed by the late Accra Hearts of Oak fan Victor Akpene Ahiakpor in 2001 was sold to Dr. Randy Abbey as the majority shareholder in 2014. Dr. Randy Abbey's affiliations to Accra Hearts of Oak is an open secret and do not need further mentioning.



Author: Joel Eshun