Hearts can go far in CAF Chmapions League - Adjah Tetteh

Hearts have been tipped to excel in Africa

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Lawrence Adjah Tetth has tipped his former side to go far in the CAF Champions League.

After more than a decade the Phobians emerged as the winner of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup meaning they will be representing Ghana at the CAF Champions League.



Adjah Tetteh was a member of the famous Hearts team that lifted their only CAF Champions League in 2000 and has tipped his former side to go far in the tournament,



"Their [playing body] performance was there for everybody to see at the latter stage of the league and l think it's going to be emulated in the CAF Champions League ," the retired midfield supremo told Takoradi-based Goodnews FM.



"The current playing body wants to do something for the club as an upcoming and young players. I think they can also write their names in the history books of Hearts of Oak just like myself as we speak now...



"And l know with God on their side they'll be able to do so and even transcend beyond us."



"Considering the goal they're angling for ahead of the CAF competition, what l've for them in terms of advice boils down on determination," he emphasised.

"They should be well determined and never underrate any club especially the playing body,"



"I'll like to also implore management that it's the coach that does the technical work and if he should recommend any player, they should as a matter of urgency get him the player because he himself is aware that he may need good players to beef up his squad for the championship,"



"I think from what he has started last season, he will be able to continue in the Champions League in terms of his performance,"



Hearts will first travel to Guinea for the first league tie which is scheduled to take place between 10-12 September 2021 in Conakry before the second leg in Accra on 17-19 September.



A daunting task awaits the winner of the tie between Hearts and Kamsar as they will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club in the first round in October.



The winner of the first round tie advances to the group stage of the competition which starts in February 2022.