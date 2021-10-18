Hearts coach Samuel Boadu apologises for yellow card after confronting referee in WAC win

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has apologized for picking up a 'needless' yellow card during his side's 1-0 win over Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.

Boadu was booked after a strong confrontation with Angolan referee Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho in the first half following a penalty appeal.



The tactician felt his players' efforts were being undone by officiating. His confrontations on the touchline resulted in a yellow card.



“I have learnt a lot from the yellow card I received so things will change going forward,” Boadu said.



Hearts of Oak fans were seen hooting at referee Helder Martins Rodrigues De Carvalho at the end of the game.

A clear indication that they weren’t happy with the officiating from the Angolan.



Attacker Isaac Mensah scored the decisive goal in the first half as the Phobians earned a slim first-leg advantage in the CAF Champions League play-offs tie.



With the result, any kind of draw in the second leg will be enough to take Hearts of Oak through to the group stage for the first time since 2006.



The match will be played on Sunday, October 24 in Casablanca.