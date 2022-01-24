Hearts coach Samuel Boadu blames Karela defeat on lack of concentration

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu believes his side conceded a late goal in their game against Karela United due to lack of concentration in the final minutes of their matchday 14 fixture.



The Defending Champions recorded their third defeat of the 2021/2022 season at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Saturday.



A late goal from Umar Bashiru handed Karela the three maximum points to continue their unbeaten run at home.

Speaking ahead of the game, Samuel Boadu disclosed that his players lost concentration in the game.



“Lack of concentration in the latter part of the game, led to us conceding the goal,” Boadu said.



The defeat was Hearts of Oak’s 3rd defeat of the season.



After 13 games played, Hearts of Oak are 8th on the league log with a game in hand against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.