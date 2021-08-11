Hearts coach Samuel Boadu credits Karim Zito for Afriyie Barnieh’s improvement

Ghana U-20 captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has credited Black Satellite coach Abdul Karim Zito for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s progress.

The Ghana U-20 captain enjoyed a descent campaign with the rainbow boys winning both the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles respectively.



He also led the Black Satellite to clinch WAFU Cup and the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations under coach Karim Zito.



Barnieh endured a difficult first half of the domestic top-flight but saw his season turned around under Samuel Boadu who joined the club from Medeama.

“I would want to thank Karim Zito for the work he has done on him. I highlighted his qualities to him and how he could improve on it” he told Pure FM.



The enterprising forward scored seven goals and provided 6 assists in the just-ended season.