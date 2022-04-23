Hearts coach Samuel Boadu gives Kwadwo Obeng Jnr injury update after Accra Lions victory

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has said that he is waiting for the full report on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's injury during their match against Accra Lions.

The lanky forward suffered a horrific injury after Accra Lions midfielder Abubakar Abdul Rashid lunged into him in the 38th minute.



Rashid was subsequently sent off for the incident while Obeng Jnr had to be replaced by Isaac Agyenim Boateng.



“I spoke with the team Doctors and they are treating him now but they assured me that by tomorrow I will have the full report,” he said at the post-match conference.



A brace from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Isaac Agyenim Boateng's strike handed the Phobians a convincing victory.



Hearts of Oak wasted no time in taking the lead after Daniel Afriyie Barnieh tapped in from a rebound in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later Kwadjo Obeng Jnr pulled a great save from Accra Lions goalkeeper Appiah Kubi.



Accra Lions momentarily woke up from their slumber as they began to create chances, with Abass Samari and Fatawu Hamidu combining well on the left, only for the latter's cross to go wide.



Hamidu nearly fetched the equalizer but his curling free-kick tipped the wall on its way out for a corner kick, and moments later Abass Samari weaved in a clever pass that found Fredrick Asante but his effort lacked power.



With seven minutes remaining to halftime, Lions midfielder Rashid Abubakar was sent off for lunging into striker Kwadjo Obeng Jnr, who had to be replaced due to injury from the tackle.





Obeng Jnr was replaced by Isaac Agyenim Boateng, and ten minutes after the break, the ex-Medeama player doubled Hearts of Oak's lead after cleverly taking on two defenders following a pass from Suraj Seidu.



The Phobians began to enjoy possession due to the numerical advantage.



Sulley Muntari made his return to the team after missing four games, and the former Black Stars player showed class with a well-executed corner which was headed home by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



