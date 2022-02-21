Hearts coach Samuel Boadu reacts to stalemate against rivals Asante Kotoko 

Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has reacted to his side goalless draw against sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Phobians played a 0-0 draw with the Porcupine Warriors in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Both sides created numerous scoring opportunities in the game but were unable to utilize their chances.



Speaking after the game, Samuel Boadu expressed satisfaction about the performance of his charges but noted they were wasteful in front of goal.



"The players played very well, the chances that we got, its quiet unfortunate we couldn't score but there is a hope" he said.

Asked if there is enough room for Hearts to go all the way and defend the title, he said, "Sure, all the clubs are pushing but we have to push harder to reach our destination"



"We have to understand ourselves and be united, if we are able to do that we can go on"



"Though Kotoko is a good side, no doubt about that because they are on top of the table after first round. They are a good side but we are struggling but we believe that the day is still young."