Hearts coach Samuel Boadu unperturbed by Kotoko threat

Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Under fire Hearts of Oak gaffer, Samuel Boadu says his side is ready to face fierce rivals Asante Kotoko in their Super Clash game on Sunday.

The phobians have been very underwhelming this season in the Ghana Premier League and currently lie 7th on the league log.



Hearts of Oak will on Sunday 20th February,2022 face high flying Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko have a huge 12 point lead over fierce rivals Hearts of Oak after the first round of the season.



Coach Samuel Boadu has no worries about faceing the superior Asante Kotoko side who have an impeccable away record in the league this term.

“Absolutely we don’t care who we are playing against in our next game”, Boadu told StarTimes after the game against RTU.



“We are in competition with all the clubs. We are going to correct our mistakes and work extra hard to play the Kotoko game”, he added.



Hearts under coach Samuel Boadu are yet to lose a game and a defeat could all but end their slim title hopes.