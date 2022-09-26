1
Hearts coach admits missing Barnieh, two others in draw against Kotoko

41498535.295 Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is on national team duties with Black Stars

Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has admitted the absence of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan and Eric Ofori Antwi was felt in their stalemate against Asante Kotoko.

Caleb Amankwah scored late to give Hearts of Oak a point against the Asante Kotoko in the first Super Clash of the season on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In the 57th minute, Yussif Mubarik reacted quickly in the box to scramble home to give Kotoko the lead.

Kotoko thought they had won all three points minutes to the end, but Amankwah stunned them with a goal in the 88th minute to save the day for the Phobians, who clearly were second best on the afternoon in Kumasi.

At the post-match conference, Samuel Boadu admitted that, the team missed Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan and Eric Ofori in the game.

“We missed all of them, the absence of them brought the spirit of the team down but with them in subsequent games, people will see different Hearts of Oak” he said.

Hearts are without a win three games into the season while Kotoko have one point after their first game.

