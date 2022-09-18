Hearts coach confident about avoiding a third defeat to Great Olympics

Samuel Boadu, coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearst of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is upbeat ahead of his team’s clash against Great Olympics this weekend.

Last season, the gaffer watched from the touchline as his Phobians lost twice to Great Olympics during the Premier League.



Ahead of this weekend’s game, Samuel Boadu says he won’t allow Great Olympics to beat his team for the third time.



“We know Olympics have beaten us twice so they have this mindset that they can do it again but it won’t happen the third time so we Hearts of Oak have prepared to meet Olympics,” Coach Samuel Boadu said in a pre-match interview.

The game between Hearst of Oak and Great Olympics will be played on Sunday, September 18.



The game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



