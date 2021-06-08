Hearts coach insists club must improve goal scoring form ahead of Medeama clash

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has promised to work on his charges particularly the attacker in order to improve their goal scoring.

The Phobians held the Great Olympics to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League, meaning the clubs five games unbeaten run has been halted.



Having failed to convert numerous goal scoring chances in the game, the trainer has set his sights on working on the team to improve their scoring ahead of the Medeama duel.



“You can see the chances that they squandered [against Olympics], we need to improve upon it, that’s the reason why we are here.

“So when we go back, we are going to correct the mistakes then we improve upon it.” Samuel Boadu said.



Hearts of Oak have 50 points same as rivals, Kotoko but the Phobians lead the log on superior goal difference.



They will face Medeama in day 29 of the league on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.