Hearts coach presents 'Coach of the Year' gong to Togbe Afede XIV

Coach Boadu (left) presents his award to club owner Togbe Afede

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has presented his Coach of the Year gong to the Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV.

Boadu overcame competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and Ghana U20 boss, Abdul Karim Zito, to clinch the Men’s Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards last Saturday.



The budding tactician however put celebration of the award on ice as he was preparing his team for the FA Cup Round of 16 encounter against Accra Young Wise.



After conquering the second-tier side in the cup competition, Boadu presented the award to the bankroller of the club, Togbe Afede XIV at his office in Accra on Thursday.

The 35-year-old coach's immediate impact at Hearts of Oak earned him the award. The coach has been able to turn things around for the Phobians since joining them from Medeama SC during the course of the season.



Boadu is on the verge of guiding Accra Hearts of Oak to their first Ghana Premier League title since 2009 with two matches to the end of the season.



The Phobians need to collect maximum points against Liberty Professionals in Week 33 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday to end their eleven-year title jinx.