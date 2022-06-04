Hearts congratulate Dennis Korsah on Black Stars call-up

Dennis Korsah

Hearts of Oak have have congratulated defender Dennis Korsah on his call-up to the senior national team of Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match day 2 qualifier against Central African Republic.

The left-back, who was initially not part of the squad for the first match on Wednesday has been given an opportunity to fight for a place in the team ahead of the clash on Sunday.



Korsah earned his first national team call-up in March this year ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying playoff against Nigeria.



The Black Stars were off to a flying start on Wednesday following a 3-0 win over Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium – a win that took Ghana to the top of Group E as Angola came from behind to beat Central African Republic 2-1 in the other Group E match.



The Black Stars have arrived in Accra to continue with preparations towards the Match Day 2 encounter on Sunday.





