Hearts defender Dennis Korsah reacts after winning 'Super Clash' Man of the Match

Dennis Korsah

Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah has reacted to his perfromance against Kotoko after winning the Man of the Match award.

Korsah, who joined the Phobians in the second transfer window from Dwarfs put up a splendid performance in their matchday 7 outstanding game against Kotoko on Sunday.



The Phobians were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium with Korsah emerging as the most valuable players in the game.



Reacting to his performance, he said, "I played against both clubs when I was in Dwarfs and now I have joined Hearts.

"It is the same Kotoko, it has not changed though they have a new coach, they are doing so well and then the euphoria around the match, the fans and the noise but it is still the same Kotoko, so I was just calm and did the simple thing on the field"



"In a whole we played well, we were compact but at some point they were playing but then all in all we didn't allow them to get what they want, they wanted to score but we prevented them. In a whole, We all did well"



Hearts of Oak finished the first round on the 7th position with 25 points.