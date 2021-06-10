Hearts defender Raddy Ovouka stars in Congo's win over Niger

Raddy Ovouka in number 21 shirt

Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka, played his best football as DR Congo clinched a 1-0 victory over Niger in a friendly.

Ovouka brought defensive stability into the game, thwarting everything Niger threw at his side whilst offering a threat in attack as well.



Guy Mbenza managed to find the lone goal for DR Congo who have made a good impact in their recent friendly fixture. The goal came right after the half-hour mark.

Ovouka has been touted as one of the very best fullbacks the Ghana Premier League has to offer with commanding performances for the Accra-based side.



He is expected to return to his club on Friday as they continue their charge for the GPL trophy.