Hearts exchanged 10 passes, 32 touches in build up to second goal against Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak passed the ball 10 times among themselves and produced 32 different touches in the build up to the opening goal against Legon Cities.

Ghana youth attacker Barnieh produced a moment of magic and inspiration for the Phobians as his jaw-dropping skill saw two Cities defenders beaten inside the box with his supreme nimble foot and energy as he weaved past the defence men before laying the pass to Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has positioned himself in space to score the opening goal and register his 9th league goal of the campaign for the Phobians.



The goal was the product of impressive team play involving 10 passes and 32 touches.



The goal was developed from the back with goalkeeper Richard Attah initiating the build up after he received the ball from defender Mohammed Alhassan.



8 different players were involved in the build up leading to the opening goal of the game. Patrick Razak, Fatawu Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan, Richard Attah, Salifu Ibrahim, Benjamin Afutu, Daniel Afriyie and Kwadwo Obeng Junior all got a touch of the ball before it went into Sylvester Sackey’s net.

