Hearts fans clash with Kotoko supporters on social media over controversial penalty

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko beat Hearts 1-0

Hearts of Oak fans unhappy with officiating in Kotoko game

Narteh Ogum praises Kotoko players

The controversial penalty that settled the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has got fans of both clubs bantering on social media.

Supporters of the two sides have been going at each other with firm arguments for their respective sides.

Kotoko fans are adamant that the penalty awarded them by referee Kennedy Paddy was the perfect decision.

They hold that Fabio Gama was handled by the Hearts of Oak player and that since was there was contact, referee had legitimate grounds to award the penalty.

Hearts of Oak fans, on other hand believed they were offered a raw deal by the referee as the contact on Gama was a soft one.

Hearts of Oak fans led by board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe claim they were robbed by the referee.

Referee Kennedy Paddy awarded a penalty to Kotoko in the 16th minute after Fabio Gama was brought down by Hearts of Oak’s Nurudeen.

It turned out to be the only goal of the tournament with neither side finding the back of the net in the ensuing minutes.

Kotoko created the best chances but could not convert the chances into actual goals.

Samuel Inkoom made his debut for Hearts of Oak, coming on the second half to replace Gladson Awako .

The victory ensured that Kotoko opened an eight-point gap at the summit of the league with Bechem United trailing them.

The Porcupines now have 56 points while 6th-placed Hearts of Oak have 36 points.



















