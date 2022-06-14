Hearts fell in my trap – Annor Walker

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Daniel Annor Walker

Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, Daniel Annor Walker, has bemoaned his side’s inability to score more than the three goals recorded against city rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day 33 game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Olympics defeated the defending GPL champions 3-0 on Sunday to make it a double over the Phobians this season following a first-round 1-0 win.



Walker is yet to lose a game to Hearts of Oak under Coach Samuel Boadu since he took over the reins at Olympics.



Though that appears a good record, Walker is still being hunted by a 4-0 drubbing in the hands of the Phobians on his first assignment against Hearts which was then under Coach Edward Odoom.



Speaking to the Times Sports, Coach Walker admitted it was a difficult game despite the 3-0 score line which he expected should have been more.



“I’m sad my boys did not beat Hearts by five goals today. We had numerous chances that we should have utilised to bury them and avenge the 4-0 beating I got from them two seasons ago.”

” Hearts gave me an unpleasant welcome in my first season. I faced them in my third game in charge of the Olympics. It was a dent I’ve always looked forward to cleaning.”



According to the 64-year-old, that defeat nearly cost him his job but vowed to retaliate, adding, “I felt it should have been today but we wasted all the glorious opportunities.”



“I set a trap and Hearts fell into it today but they proved they were an experienced side. A team without experience could have conceded more goals. It was a good game for us today. We had them in our trap but we failed to bury them totally.”



Having failed to realise that dream, Coach Annor Walker said that ambition has not been abandoned, adding, “It will be high on our agenda for the next season.”



He said they played under similar circumstances against Kotoko in their previous game in which they created a lot of chances but failed to register one on target.

“But Hearts were unlucky; we rediscovered our scoring boots against the Phobians and we managed to put three in. It was a historic win for us and is something our fans would be so pleased about for many months to come.



He said his approach to matches against Hearts has been similar but was sad sometimes things don’t go well and end up on the losing side.



Coach Annor Walker disclosed the team’s resolve to put in their last strength to win the last game of the season against Elmina Sharks as they hope to end the season in the top four competition.



He disclosed that his top four ambition is still on the cards and with one more game against Elmina Sharks, he is positive about grinding the results to push for a top four finish.