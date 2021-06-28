Hearts goalie Richard Attah trolls Fabio Gama on Twitter

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

The morning after the super clash, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah can’t keep calm.

The match which was tipped as a decider ended 1-0 boosting the Phobians chances of winning the league after 11 years.



The Hearts of Oak goalie took to his Twitter page to remind Kotoko’s Fabio Did Santos Gama of some things they have said about Hearts of Oak in the past.



It will be recalled that earlier this year, Fabio Gama said in an interview on Pure Fm in Kumasi he didn’t know what Accra Hearts of Oak was. This statement from the Brazilian pissed the oak family off.



The former Elmina Sharks goalie used the victory against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to settle the scores.



Hearts are currently top of the table with 59 points.