Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi lauds teammates for 'great season'

Richmond Ayi Gk Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has heaped praises on his teammates for a 'great season after ending the 2021/22 campaign on a high note.

Ayi played a key role for the club as they clinched their 12th MTN FA Cup title by beating Bechem United at the Baba Yara stadium.

He played in 19 games out of which he had 17 starts.

Speaking to heartsofoaksc.com, Ayi said: "We told ourselves that we need to go all out and win because that is the only thing that the fans enjoy from us."

"Unlike us, we get the joy of the win and we get the bonus that comes with it. But the fans only get the joy in our victory. So, it will be fair to win and put smiles on their faces."

Most football fans praised the shot-stopper and claimed that he kept Hearts in the FA Cup match till the end starting from his heroic saves in the quarter finals match against Elmina Sharks.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana at next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

