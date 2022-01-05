Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi out for 'some days' after picking up groin injury

Hearts of Oak doctors have confirmed Richmond Ayi suffered a minor groin injury

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi will be out for 'some days' after suffering a groin injury during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Bechem United.

The club's new No.1 had to be substituted after just 32 minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium against the Hunters.



Ben Mensah took over his position.



The club later revealed: ''Our team Doctor has confirmed that @AyiRichmond has a minor groin injury. He is been taken care of and will be out for some days.''



Ayi has become the safest pair of hands in the absence of Richard Atta who is with Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

His heroics saw the Phobians survive a scare to eliminate Ghana Premier League campaigners Accra Lions FC in the MTN FA Cup.



