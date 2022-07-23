0
Menu
Sports

Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi refuses to confirm or deny transfer rumours

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 27 At 1.38.33 PM.jpeg Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has decided to remain silent on a possible move to American outfit FC Cincinnati this summer.

Earlier reports suggested that the America third-tier club are close to signing the enterprising shot stopper from their partners Hearts of Oak.

“Everyone is aware of the partnership between Hearts of Oak and FC Cincinnati and with the partnership, if they spot a player at Hearts why not but for now, I leave everything in the hands of Hearts and Cincinnati” he said.

“Everything is in the hands of management. For now, I am a player of Hearts of Oak so I will continue to serve them but if they sanction any move I will leave”

Ayi played an instrumental role towards Hearts of Oak success in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup campaign.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: