Hearts keen on signing Legon Cities’ versatile player

Legon Cities player, Andrews Ntim Manu

Samuel Boadu is keen on strengthening his Hearts side with the acquisition of Legon Cities versatile Andrews Ntim Manu.

Manu, who spent his formative years as a footballer with WAFA joined the Royals last year, and could now be set to join the Phobians in the coming days.



According to information available to this site, Boadu admires Manu’s versatility. Manu is capable of playing anywhere on the left flank as well as in defensive and central midfield, so could therefore provide cover for a number of players.

Boadu is determined to add to his squad this summer, as he looks to have a strong season in the upcoming campaign. Following William Dankyi’s departure, Hearts are looking for cover on the left-hand side, and in particular Dennis Korsah. There are strong rumours that Manu has also been long coveted by Kotoko.



Hearts’ biggest piece of business will be trying to keep hold of Daniel Afriyie Barnie.