Hearts legend Don Bortey taunts Kotoko over Legon Cities penalty

Bernard Don Bortey

Legendary former Hearts of Oak great Bernard Don Bortey has taunted familiar foes Asante Kotoko about a penalty decision that went against them at the Baba Yara Stadium in their matchday 26 clash against Legon Cities on Sunday.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made it back to back defeats as they lost at home to Legon Cities in their matchday 26 game against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



After a 2-1 defeat to RTU last weekend, the porcupine warriors were unable to steady the ship as they lost 3-1 to Legon Cities.



Despite Kotoko's poor displays, the centre referee awarded a contentious penalty against the host with apparently no touch from Christopher Nettey in the penalty box.



Jonah Attuquaye was sent through on goal but was pursued by Kotoko's Christopher Netteybut just as he turned he slipped in the box and the referee adjudged that to be a foul and awarded a penalty to Legon Cities in the 15th minute.

Replays showed that the Kotoko defender did not touch him but he rather slipped with many Kotoko fans complaining.



This prompted Don Bortey to remind Kotoko fans with a cryptic message on his Twitter handle that they were awarded a dubious penalty against Hearts by referee Kennedy Padi who has since been banned by the GFA's review committee.



He tweeted: "So they know how to cry like this?" referring to Kotoko fans about their complaints about that penalty awarded by referee Yao Bless.