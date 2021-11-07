Hearts midfielder Mamane Lawali undergoes succesful surgery in South Africa

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Mamane Lawali

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Mamane Lawali has successfully undergone surgery in South Africa to correct a troublesome injury.

The club stated on social media that Lawali had flown to South Africa for his surgery on Friday, November 5 at the Netcare Linksfield Clinic.



The surgery will be conducted by a team of medical practitioners led by Dr McCready.



He has expressed his deepest appreciation to all and sundry who have made it possible for successfully going under the knife.



"I thank everyone for your prayers and best wishes. The support has been massive especially what I have enjoyed from the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV," Lawali told the club.



Lawali will remain in South Africa until November 20 before returning to Ghana to continue his rehabilitation.

He joined the Phobians in 2020, having previously been at Sudanese club, Al Merreikh.



The player has been out of action for a long time with an injury he sustained about two seasons ago.



Mamane Lawali got injured on the 4th of January 2021 and has since not received any medical attention leading to friction between the player, his reps and the club.



The player's agency threatened to report the club to FIFA for apparent neglect by his club since sustaining the injury.



He was due to fly out months ago together with Daniel Kodie but disagreement between the player's camp and the club foiled the journey.