Hearts midfielder Salifu Ibrahim declared fit for JS Saoura match

Hearts of Oak player, Salifu Ibrahim celebrating a goal with Fredrick Asnah Botchway

Hearts of Oak to depart on Wednesday

Hearts-Saoura second scheduled for Sunday, December 5



Hearts beat Saoura 2-0 in the CAFCC first leg



Hearts of Oak have announced that key midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim is fit for the CAF Confederations Cup tie against Algerian side JS Saoura.



Initially, reports in the media suggested that the player has been replaced in the squad after picking up a knock during the first leg.



Official news via the club's Twitter handle has it that Salifu is in good shape for the second leg that is five days away.



Salifu could not complete the match last Sunday due to a groin ligament injury and was replaced by Agyenim Boateng. Before he went to the sideline on the 49th minute he had already made a mark in the game drawing the first blood with a header.

His replacement, Boateng scored inside the 71st minutes to hand Hearts of Oak a 2-0 win in the group stage playoff game.



Hearts who seem to have a full squad are continuing their training ahead of the crucial second leg match.



According to reports, the team will depart Ghana on Wednesday, December 1.



