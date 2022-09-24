1
Hearts mourn passing of their former goalkeeper Alhaji Sanni Abdullai

4c25ad16 62d3 43fb 85b9 9e8990a9be3d Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Alhaji Sanni Abdullai

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Alhaji Sanni Abdullai has joined his ancestors as reported by the club.

According to Alhaji Kamal who is special aide to the deceased, he passed on Thursday after he was admitted to the hospital for medical care.

“He visited his family in Kumasi for a meeting and had a domestic accident. He was descending the home stairs when he fell and became sick afterward. He came back a few days ago fit and active. He, however, fell ill again and we rushed him to the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital but he could not survive and died,” Alhaji Kamal said in an interview with Connect FM.

Reacting to the news, Hearts of Oak says the club is saddened by the passing of Alhaji Sanni Abdullai.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Sanni Abdullai, a former goalkeeper of our glorious club.

“We sympathise with the bereaved family. May Allah grant him eternal rest in his glory,” Hearts of Oak have said in a statement.



